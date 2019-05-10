Bernard Joseph Petrasek of Forty Fort passed away Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at home.
Born in Luzerne, he was the son of the late John and Mary Begany Petrasek. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a computer programmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Antoinette Leona Wyberski; brothers, John and Albert Petrasek; and sister, Dorothy Sheehan.
He is survived by son, Sean Petrasek, New Jersey; daughter, Maria Griffin, Gilbertsville; grandchildren, Kelsey and Elena Griffin; brother, Joseph Petrasek, Luzerne.
Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville.
Interment will be in St. Cyril and Methodius cemetery, Pringle.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.
To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2019