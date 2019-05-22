Guest Book View Sign Service Information Recupero Funeral Home 406 Susquehanna Ave West Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-4801 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Joseph Walsh, former resident of West Pittston, son of the late Joseph Adam and Margaret Walsh, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Downingtown, at the age of 77.Born May 27, 1941, in Dunmore, he was a graduate of the University of Scranton and devoted his life to social work. He worked in both White Plains, N.Y., and in Northeast Pennsylvania for Children and Youth Services, United Service Agency, and spent most of his career making a difference for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Wyoming County Welfare Department.Bernard was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Walsh and Hugh Walsh and in-laws, Kathryn Toole and Robert Sanders.He is survived by brothers, Robert and (Patricia) Walsh, Fredericksburg, Va.; Joseph "Deacon" and (Deborah) Walsh, West Pittston; and sisters, Mary Sanders, Langhorne; Margaret Smith , Downingtown; and Hugh's wife, Susan Walsh, Old Bridge, N.J.; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and many adoring great-nieces and great-nephews, who lovingly referred to him as Gubby "Great Uncle Bernie."Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Church in West Pittston.Friends may pay respect to the family from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral services in Immaculate Conception.A private viewing is scheduled for the family Thursday at Recupero Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org , in memory of Bernard J. Walsh. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019

