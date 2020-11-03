Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Korman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Blackjack" Korman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard "Blackjack" Korman Sr. Obituary

Bernard "Blackjack" Korman Sr., formerly of Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Born April 22, 1945, in Miners Mills, he was a son of the late Peter and Frances Baranowski Korman.

Bernard was a 1964 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bernard loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, and loved listening to music. Blackjack was a generous man who would give someone the shirt off his back.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Estelle Longfoot, on April 13, 2002; sister, Helen Korman; and brothers, Charlie and Peter Korman.

Surviving are his son, Bernard J. Korman Jr.; granddaughters, Gia and Ava Korman; and sister, Dolly Snyder.

Private services and interment in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -