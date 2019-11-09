|
Bernard M. Wolensky, 81, of Bear Creek Twp., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Luzerne, son of the late Stephen and Rose Wolensky. He graduated from Luzerne Business College, majoring in accounting.
His life was dedicated to food service. He worked 15 years at French Steak company where he served as the United Food union steward and at Valley Crest Nursing Home for 16 years. In retirement, he worked at Sam's Club in food demonstration.
He enjoyed gardening and proudly shared his harvest with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline, Fr. Nicholas, Paul, Helen, Stephen, Rose, Leonard, John and Richard; and by his former partner, Gloria Shillabeer.
Bernard is survived by his daughters, Karen Wolensky Kowalski and her husband Michael, Shavertown; and Susan Wolensky Delzeit, Luzerne; grandchildren, Michael Kowalski, Jr. and Sarah Delzeit; sister, Dorothy Wolensky Jamola and her husband, Andrew; and former spouse, Maryann Reino Kukosky.
A funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Bernie's Pastor and cousin, the Rev. Paul Wolensky at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Zerby Avenue, Edwardsville. Bernie's earthly remains will be laid to rest in the Wolensky Family Plot in St. Vladimir's Parish Cemetery on Larksville Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vladimir's Church for their emergency mortgage fund, to help avoid foreclosure.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 9, 2019