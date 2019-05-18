Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Mazer. View Sign Service Information Earl W Lohman Funeral Home 14 W Green St Nanticoke , PA 18634 (570)-735-5533 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Mazer, 88, of Shavertown, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Bernard was born in Berwick on Dec. 31, 1930. He was the son of the late Joseph and Verna (Stefancin) Mazer.



Bernard graduated from Lehman High School, Class of 1948, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951. He retired in 1972 after achieving the rank of first sergeant. During his military career, he spent nine years overseas, and two of those years were in Vietnam. While in the service for his country, Bernie earned two Bronze Stars, three commendation medals, an Amy of Occupation Medal, master parachutist badge, Vietnam service with five campaign stars, National Defense Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and Vietnam medal of valor. He was also a part of an atmospheric testing program in Nevada.



After retiring from the U.S. Army, Bernie returned to a simpler life on his family farm. Never one to sit still, Bernard spent 20 years working at Back Mountain Bowl and retired when he was 80 years old. Bernie, who was an avid animal lover,will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all of the animals that he cared for throughout the yearas.



Bernard was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Rose Marie (Zhar); son, Robert; grandson, Joshua; and a brother, Joseph.



Bernard is survived by his sons, Bernard J. Mazer and his wife, Louise (Chartier), Gettysburg; Gary Mazer, Shavertown; Glen Mazer and his companion, Trisha, Harveys Lake; and by grandsons Joel and Justin Mazer.



The family of Bernard would like to express their gratitude to Erwine Hospice, especially Jonelle and Joyce for their excellent care and compassion show to Bernard during his time of need.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake. Interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church on the day of the service.



Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

