Bernard R. Wielga Obituary
Bernard R. Wielga, 81, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Stanley and Julia Harowicz Wielga. Bernard graduated from Marymount High School, Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, in Germany. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the records department of Luzerne Products, handling Social Security records.

Bernard was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Conrad Wielga, on Dec. 28, 2015; by his sister, Mary; and brothers, Stanley, Joseph and Frank.

Bernie is survived by his sister, Regina Wielga, Mechanicsburg; his brother, David, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

The family asks that you remember Bernie as a soft-spoken gentleman who had a kind word for everyone.

Bernie's family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Entombment will be in Mary Our Mother of God Mausoleum in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Bernie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020
