Bernard Tomkiel, 83, formerly of Exeter, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Born May 19, 1936, in Exeter, Bernard was the son of the late Joseph and Celia Komar Tomkiel. He attended Exeter schools.

Bernie was the owner of the Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Exeter; manager of Tomkiel's Four Seasons Café, Exeter; owner of the Third Rail Inn, Taylor, and was famous for his Buffalo chicken wings, earning the nickname "The Wing King."

In the early 1960s, Bernie was a professional bowler. He lived a full life surrounded with joy and love. He always had a smile.

Bernie loved to travel to see his family and friends. His daily routine was his beach cruise with his beloved nephew and caregiver David Tomkiel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and John; his nephew, Theodore Kempko; and his great-nephew, Michael Tomkiel Jr.

Surviving are his beloved sister, Mary Kempko, along with several nieces and nephews.

Interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter, will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 14, 2019
