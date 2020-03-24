Home

Bernardine I. Evan, 87, of Sawyer, Mich., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Nanticoke. The oldest of five children of Bernard Sr. and Helen Butczynski. She married Joseph Francis Evan in 1950 in Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nanticoke.

After 36 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1986.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Evan Jr.; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Bernard "Buddy" and Genevieve Butczynski Jr.; and her brother-in-law, F. Alan Stewart.

Bernardine is survived by six daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Lowe; Mary Evan; Monica (Wendell) Adair; Jane Frances Evan; Beth Ann Evan; and Lisa Evan; grandson, Bradley Evan; sister, Lorraine Stewart; brothers, Leonard "Lenny" (Lucille) Butczynski; and Dick (Mary) Butczynski; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral and graveside services for Bernie will be private.

She will be laid to rest beside her parents and husband in Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Because their mom had a heart for children, her family prefers contributions in memory of Bernie be made to love and heal the children who need it most.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 24, 2020
