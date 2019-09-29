|
|
It is with heavy hearts and the peace of almighty God that we as a family announce the passing of our beloved mother, Bernardine Sokolowsky. Mom was called home Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 93, while in the care of Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center, Pittston, following several years of carrying her own earthly crosses in this life.
Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Pintha Dudzik and was a graduate of Dupont High School.
Bernardine was a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist, Pittston, where she was a member of the former Altar and Rosary Society and first-grade catechism teacher. She enjoyed cooking and baking and having her family over for holiday dinners.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sokolowsky, on Dec. 25, 1989; two sons, Stanley and Michael; two daughters, Mary Badyrka and Ann Marie Rowlands; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are daughters, Bernadine Rink and her husband, Bob, Scranton; Judy Martinelli and her husband, David, Duryea; Theresa Wychoskie and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; sons, Eddie Sokolowsky and his wife, Nancy, Harding; John Sokolowsky, Pittston; granddaughters, Lisa Rink, Lara Rink, Tracy Yokimishyn and Samantha; grandsons, Ryan Rink and his wife, Mihee; Joseph Wychoskie and Michael J. Sokolowsky; great-granddaughter, Ella Rink; great-grandson, Evan Rink; brother, Paul Dudzik and his wife, Lucille, Old Forge; sisters, Antoinette Haduck, Taylor; Theresa Tremblay and her husband, Gerry, Alabama; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave a condolence for Bernardine's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Village, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019