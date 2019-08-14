Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Cemetery
Mount Zion Road
Harding, PA
Resources
Bernice Ann Noble Obituary
Bernice Ann Noble, 60, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Geisinger Hospital, Danville.

She was raised in West Pittston and was the daughter of the late Donald and Eleanor Noble.

Bernice attended West Pittston schools and Wyoming Area High School. She was currently employed by Topps Inc., and was a very devoted employee with over 30 years of employment.

She enjoyed the outdoors, especially the peace and solace that she received from the effects of water, she loved lakes, streams, the ocean and waterfalls but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bernice is survived by her son, David J. Powell, Carbondale; her siblings, Donald Noble, Dupont; Elaine Noble, Dupont; Sharon Noble and Virginia Powell, both of Spring Brook; nephew, Christopher Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora, of Moosic United Methodist Church, officiating.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service Thursday.

Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Harding.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 14, 2019
