Bernice Elaine Welliver

Bernice Elaine Welliver Obituary

Bernice Elaine Welliver, 93, of West Pittston, went to her final home with her Lord and Savior. "Bernie" passed Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

"In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also." - NKJV John 14:2-3.

Born of George T. Fessler and Helen T. Huddleson/Fessler, she was the wife of the late Rev. Merle Welliver, and was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis James, Kingston; and her brother, George Fessler, West Pittston.

Bernice is survived by daughters, Brenda and Daniel Nighbert, Forty Fort; Debra and Brian Shaffer (caregivers), West Pittston; grandchildren, Matthew Nighbert, Virginia Beach, Va.; Mark Nighbert and wife, Dawn Nighbert Beaumont; Eryn and Tyler Gaylets, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nighbert, Liam and Arya Gaylets; and nephew Dr. Russell "Skip" James.

Bernice was educated at West Pittston High School, and she worked at Suburban Publishers/Jewelcor in West Pittston, but the job most proud of was candy maker at the Globe store in Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas, or to StJude.org. Special thanks to Erwine Hospice, Inc. (Joyce, Dian and Chelsea).

Funeral arrangements are private. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


