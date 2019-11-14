Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
116 Hughes St
Kingston, PA
View Map
Bernice J. Templeton Obituary
Bernice J. "Bern" Templeton, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in General Hospital, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She was born in Kingston on Feb. 1, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Agnes Madar.

Bernice was a graduate of Swoyersville High School. She was employed for many years by Acme Warehouse, Redevelopment Authority and, prior to her retirement, as an executive secretary by Nesbitt Hospital.

She enjoyed 51 fabulous years with her husband, Tom, celebrating their anniversary on June 29, and they enjoyed many years traveling together.

Bernice was one of a kind and touched many hearts as a wife, mother and grandmother. "Gram," as she was known to her three grandchildren, enjoyed attending all of their sporting events through the years. She loved painting and gardening, especially her sunflower garden. She always looked forward to the yearly trip to the Jersey Shore with the family doing her crossword puzzles on the deck watching the sunset on the bay. She cherished all of her animals. She was a great cook and enjoyed her Slovak heritage, making her "piggies" for many.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Agnes Madar; sister, Mildred Motichka; as well as son-in-law, Michael Elick.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Christine Dolan-Elick; and son, Tommy and wife, Karolina; grandchildren, Darren Dolan; Connor Dolan; and Casey Higgins and husband, Brandon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Kingston. Family and friends are asked to meet directly in the church.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Bernice will surely be missed. "Heaven gained an angel."

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019
