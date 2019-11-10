Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Bernice M. VanDerzee

Bernice M. VanDerzee, 93, of Sweet Valley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Lockhaven, she was the daughter of the late David and Marie Beck Wasson.

Bernice was a secretary in the administration department of Mercy Center, Dallas.

She was an avid crossword and jigsaw puzzle aficionado, as well as being active with cross-stitching.

She was a Methodist, attending various Methodist churches in her lifetime.

Bernice was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen VanDerzee; grandson, Lance Carrera; sister, Pauline Haberman; brothers, Maurice and Forrest Wasson.

Surviving are her daughter, Robin Carrera, Sweet Valley; son, Scott VanDerzee and his wife, Renee, Schenectady, N.Y.; four grandchildren; and sisters, June Ball and Ann Kleinke.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Bernice's family would like to thank the nursing staff on the second floor of Mercy Center as well as the nursing staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019
