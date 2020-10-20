Home

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704

Bernie Lincoski Sr.


1934 - 2020
Bernie Lincoski Sr. Obituary

Bernie Lincoski Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Born Aug. 4, 1934, in Kingston, he was the son of the late John and Emily Vasilus Lincoski.

Bernie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Bernie worked as a sales person in the automobile industry. He worked at Howard Isaac's Chrysler, Trucksville, for 10 years, Motor Twins, Kingston, for 15 years and Community Buick, Kingston, for 10 years.

He was an avid baseball fan, New York Giants fan and a classic car enthusiast. He was known for his great sense of humor and had his own language that made people laugh. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by one daughter, Lora Evans, Shavertown, and companion, Paul Mehall, Scranton; one son, Bernard Lincoski and wife, Debbie Ludden, Kingston; seven grandchildren, Leah Hunter and husband, Greg; Sara and Julia Evans; Joshua, Corey, Paul and Jeremy Ludden; three great-grandchildren, Braeden and Aubree Levalley; and Gabriel Ludden; one brother, John Lincoski and wife, Mary, Virginia; two nephews, John and Christopher Lincoski; and his best friend, Walt Debaecke, Kingston.

He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Helen Horlacher.

A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday from A.J. Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, celebrated by the Rev. Jarrod Waugh.

Interment with military honors will be private from St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Those attending are kindly asked to wear a mask.

To share condolences and photos with Bernard's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bernie's name can be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.


