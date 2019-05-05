Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha E. Babish. View Sign Service Information Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC 1030 Wyoming Avenue Exeter , PA 18643 (570)-654-8931 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ormandy Kolessar.



Bertha lived her whole life in Harding, prior to her stay at Highland Manor. She was well-known in her community and touched the lives of many people.



She will be greatly missed by her immediate family members and extended loved ones.



She was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish), West Pittston.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Nicholas, in 1964; and her beloved son, Nicholas, who resided in California and passed away in 1997.



Surviving are her loving daughter, Barbara Conigiaro, Hanover Twp.; and adoring granddaughters, Susan Wright, Seattle, Wash.; Sandra and her husband, Stacey Zdanavage, Mountain Top; Sharon Baddick, Mountain Top and Catherine and her husband, Matthew Lipo, West Wyoming; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. She also has a brother surviving, Thomas Kolessar, Wyoming.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation and funeral services to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



Monsignor John Sempa, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, will officiate at services at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.



To send the family an expression of sympathy or condolence, please visit

