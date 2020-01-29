Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEHMAN FUNERAL HOME
689 HAZLE AVE
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702-4536
(570) 822-4634
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LEHMAN FUNERAL HOME
689 HAZLE AVE
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702-4536
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:15 AM - 9:30 AM
LEHMAN FUNERAL HOME
689 HAZLE AVE
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702-4536
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
LEHMAN FUNERAL HOME
689 HAZLE AVE
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702-4536
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
Park Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Pytell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Pytell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Pytell Obituary
Bertha Pytell, 86, walked into the arms of the Lord surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Bertha was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Blaine. She was a wonderful wife and mother, who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed dinners with family and never missed a good card game.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years, John; her children, Jack Pytell (Deborah), Louisiana; Debbie Dante (David) Lake Silkworth; BethAnn Morio (Adam), Lehman; grandchildren, Jack, Theresa and Jacob Pytell; R.J. and Hope Dante; Bryan and Cole Morio; and four great -randchildren.

Bertha's entire family is very thankful for the compassionate care received from the staff at the Village at Greenbriar and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

A celebration of Bertha's life will conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday from he Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre, with a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:15 a.m. until time of service Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS or Alzheimer's Foundation.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -