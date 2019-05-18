Bertram (Bert) Pryce, 90, of Hunlock Creek and formerly Upper Askam, passed away early Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born and raised in Upper Askam section of Hanover Township he was a son of the late George and Loretta Tudgay Pryce. He graduated from Hanover Memorial High School and resided in Hanover Township until moving to Hunlock Creek in 1970.



Bert served his country during the Korean War, stationed in Germany with U.S. Army. Prior to retiring in the mid 1980s, he operated Sans Souci Exxon in Dundee for thirty years.



He was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Donald Pryce and a sister, Beverly Driscoll.



Surviving is his wife, Linda Metcalf Pryce; children, Bertram M. Pryce, Lori Richards, Luanne Iftikhar and husband, Asif, Ivor Richards and wife, Elaine, and Linette Pechulis and husband, John; nine grandchildren, one great grandson; a brother, George Pryce and wife, Connie as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke with the Rev. Craig Mark, pastor of Askam United Methodist Church, officiating.



Interment with military honors will follow in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.



Viewing and period of visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

