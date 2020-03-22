|
|
Bette Ruth Truscott, 87, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Kingston, and a life resident of the Back Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Frank Gordon and the late Lottie Morgan Mathers. Bette was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and Wilkes-Barre School of Nursing.
Bette was a private duty nurse in the Wyoming Valley for many years. She was a 50-plus year member of Trucksville United Methodist Church. Bette was past Worthy Matron of the Dallas Eastern Star Chapter 396, where she was a 50-plus year member, past president of Irem Ladies Auxiliary, and past president of the Women's Stewards unit of Irem Shrine. Bette served on the board of directors of The United Methodist Homes of the Wyoming Conference. Bette also volunteered for the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association at the Veterans Administration in Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Truscott in 2000; and a brother, Frank Mathers II.
Surviving are her sons, John Truscott, Stanford Kentucky and James Truscott and his wife, Dottie, Tunkhannock. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John, Becky, Michael, and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren.
With the latest federal and state requirements in place because of the COVID 19 virus, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Cedar Crest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill, Trucksville, PA 18708.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2020