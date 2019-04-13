Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A. Ide. View Sign

Betty A. Ide, 88, formerly of Harding, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.



Born in Harding, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Blanche Sickler Dymond. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Wesley Village of Jenkins Twp. for 20 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Wyoming.



Preceding her in death was her husband, John Robert Ide; daughter, Barbara Ann Fiske; brother, Ellwood Dymond; sister, Evelyn Polak; and grandson, John Robert Fiske.



Surviving are children, Ralph Ide and his wife, Nancy, Nescopeck; Richard Ide and his wife, Michelle, Hanover Twp.; Evelyn Hughes and her husband, Allen, Harding; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with her son, Ralph Ide, officiating.



Interment will be in the Fitch Cemetery, North Moreland.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home.

