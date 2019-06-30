Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Parish of St. Barbara,
28 Memorial St.,
Exeter, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Parish of St. Barbara
28 Memorial St.
Exeter, PA
View Map
Betty Ann Petrillo DeRoberto Obituary
Betty Ann Petrillo DeRoberto, 77, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her family.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances Stelmack Petrillo.

Betts was a graduate of Exeter High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. In her earlier years, she worked as a secretary for Brockway Trucking. She retired from James A. Nocito Insurance Agency, where she worked as a secretary.

She was involved in Exeter politics, where she fulfilled her late husband's term on Exeter Borough Council. She served for a total of six years. She was the first female vice chairwoman of Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority from 2011 to present.

She loved her family, she enjoyed trips to the beach and reading. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, and will be truly missed.

Surviving are her children, Daniel A. DeRoberto Jr., West Virginia; Joy DeRoberto and Maura Colella and her husband, James, all of Exeter; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jacob DeRoberto; and Gianna Colella; brother, Edward Petrillo, Granville, N.Y.; Wendy Reed, whom she considered another daughter; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; grand-dog, Teddy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Parish of St. Barbara, 28 Memorial St., Exeter. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to service time. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019
