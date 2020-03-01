|
Betty B. Lux, maiden name Schminkey, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred Schminkey and survived by her sister, Alyce Horn, St. Augustine, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Harry Lux Jr.; her two children Leslie Hollern-Hetterick; and Lee Frith and his wife, Carol Cunningham.
She resided the last few years with grandson, Gary Hollern, wife, Carmen, and their five children, in St. Louis, Mo., prior she lived in Wilkes-Barre.
She will be greatly missed by her sister, Alyce; grandchildren, Gary, Wendy, Cindy and Zach; and her seven great-grandchildren.
In 1985, Betty joined Irem Women's Auxiliary in Dallas and was President from 1993 to 1994. A passionate longtime member of Eastern Star, Chapter 58, Harmony, from 1962 to 2020. She was also involved with Pennsylvania Association for the Blind and enjoyed selling tickets during the Irem Shrine Circus. She loved her church and always cherished the time she spent teaching Sunday school. She was thrilled to see some of these children all grown-up this past July.
Betty also loved dancing, singing, watching musical plays and movies, playing canasta and spending time with her friends and family. She will always be remembered for her quiet faith, inner strength, compassion, intelligence and a great sense of humor.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at 4 p.m. March 14, in First United Presbyterian Church, formally Wyoming Presbyterian Church, 454 Institute St., Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Heaven's Anglers Charities, www.heavensanglers.com; or to The Casey Cares Foundation, www.caseycares.org, of both she volunteered alongside with her grandchildren.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020