Betty Butler Missal, 79, of Larksville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late John P. Butler and Florence McNulty Butler.
After graduating from St. Leo's High School, she went to work as food service director at St. Aloysius School cafeteria for 25 years, until her retirement.
She dedicated her life to her greatest joy - her family.
She was an active member of the St. Aloysius Altar and Rosary Society, Donegal Society; member and officer of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians; member of the Hanover AMVETS and past president of its auxiliary; and member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Larksville.
Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Ronald, of 59 years; sons, Ronald Missal Jr., Kingston; Edward Missal and his wife, Julie, Mountain Top; John Missal, Albrightsville; and Gary Missal and his wife, Maureen, Dallas; grandchildren, Lauren, Nicole, Ronnie, Kayley, Jessica, Susan, Samantha and Johnny; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ella, Laith and Adam; sisters, Maureen Richards, Syracuse, N.Y.; Jean Stull and her husband, Tom Stull, Larksville; brother, John Butler and his wife, Alma, Plymouth; brother-in-law, James Hannon, Ashley; brother-in-law, Gerald Missal and his wife, Sylvia, Boston, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Katherine Lewandoski and Margaret Hannon; brothers-in-law, Milton Richards and Joseph Lewandoski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. to service time Monday at the church.
Betty touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered and admired for her love, her constant and unwavering devotion to her family, her friends, her church and for her incredible sense of humor.
Funeral arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the America or St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019