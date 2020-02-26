Home

Betty E. Phillips

Betty E. Phillips Obituary
Betty E. Phillips, 91, a resident of Allied Center City Skilled Nursing, formerly St. Luke's Villa, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

For many years, Betty was employed by Reynolds American Company.

She was predeceased by her parents, David and Evelyn Phillips.

Betty is survived by her constant and faithful friend, Constance Golumbeski.

A burial service will be held for Betty at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1250 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020
