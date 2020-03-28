|
Betty Fosko Dobish, 96, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, peacefully in the presence of family members in her home.
Betty was born May 8, 1923, in Plains Twp., the daughter of the late John and Anna Warek Fosko. She was a graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1941, and attended a local business school afterward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Dobish, in 2014, after 68 years of marriage devoted to her husband, children and her many brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Adella; Marie; Ann Margie; Margaret Butcofski; and Helen Fosko; and brothers, John, Joseph, Carl and Albert Fosko.
She is survived and will be forever missed by her children, Karen Thompson and husband, Robert; Mark Dobish M.D. and wife, Barbara; Michael Dobish M.D. and wife, Jane Ann; as well as her grandchildren, Matthew Dobish; Elizabeth Dobish Curtin-Whelan; Mark Dobish M.D.; Lauren Dobish; and Robert Thompson. Betty is also survived by six great grandchildren.
Betty was the pillar of her family, caring for her younger siblings after her parents passed away at an early age. She left Plains Twp. after business school to work as a civilian for the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Philadelphia during World War II. Betty was known as an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family, especially on cruises. Until the recent casino shutdown, she could be frequently seen at her favorite slot machine.
A private service will be held by the family at St. Elizabeth Church, Bear Creek, where she has been a long-time member, having lived in Bear Creek for over 50 years.
Interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.
Funeral arrangements from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 28, 2020