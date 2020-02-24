|
Betty Hopple, 95, formerly of Dan Flood Towers, Kingston, and a current resident of Mercy Center Nursing Unit, Dallas, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Luzerne on Nov. 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Adams and Anna Reilly Adams.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Hopple.
Surviving are sons, William Hopple and wife, Clairellen, Pittston; and Richard Hopple and wife, Sandi, Larksville; grandsons, Craig Hopple and wife, Diane Delregno, Kingston Twp.; Todd Hopple and wife, Lauren, Catonsville, Md.; Matthew Hopple and wife, Erin, Stephens City, Va.; and Jeffrey Hopple and wife, Mallory, Gibsonia; great-grandchildren, Kayla Hopple, Alyssa Hopple, Rowan Hopple, Nolan Hopple, Reese Hopple and Sloane Hopple.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mercy Center and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care she received.
The funeral will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church.
Arrangements are by Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 24, 2020