Betty J. Morgan, 94, of Penn Lake, White Haven, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.
Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Jones. She attended Luzerne schools. Betty was very proud of her hometown and all her happy memories while growing up there. She learned to sew from her grandmother and made many beautiful clothes for herself and other family members, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard, a former police officer in Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Robert and Donald Jones; and a sister, Lois Martin.
She was survived by her daughter, Ann Tischler, Plymouth; granddaughters, Lisa Bozek and husband, Philip, Nuangola; Kelly Lewis and husband, Brent, Shavertown; and a sister, Carol Rocograndi, Forty Fort.
At Betty's request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of her family.
Interment will be held in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown.
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre assisted the family with the arrangements.
