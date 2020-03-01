|
Betty Jane Kocher Evan, 90, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Kim-Rae and Dr. Henry C. Novroski, in Shavertown.
Her first husband of 41 years was the late Theodore H. Kocher, who passed away April 11, 1990. Her second husband of 23 years was the late Don Duane Evan, who passed away April 30, 2017.
Born July 9, 1929, in Swoyersville, Betty Jane was one of four children born to the late Edward and Alberta (Wallace) Williams.
A life resident of Swoyersville, Betty was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1947.
Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed for over 40 years as the sexton for her beloved church, Stella Presbyterian Church, Forty Fort, of which she was a life member and served as an elder.
In addition to her parents, Edward and Alberta Williams, and her husbands, Theodore Kocher and Don Duane Evan, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Williams Mikulka; and her brothers, Raymond and Edward Williams.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Kim-Rae (Kocher) Novroski and her husband, Dr. Henry C. Novroski, Shavertown; her son, Tracey Kocher, Georgia; her grandchildren, Dr. Alyssa Cuchanski and her husband, Dr. Mathieu Cuchanski, Rochester, New York; and Eric Novroski, Shavertown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Stella Presbyterian Church, 1700 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh, her pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to a closed casket visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For additional information or to send Betty's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Stella Presbyterian Church, 1700 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020