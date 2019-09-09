Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Betty M. Britt Obituary
Betty M. Britt, 82, of Sweet Valley, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born in Lehman Twp. on Sept. 27, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Redmond Anstett.

Betty graduated from the former Lehman High School in 1954 and resided in the area all her life. She attended Roaring Brook Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty enjoyed cooking, needle work, being with her family, playing the piano and organ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Fred Shobert.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Britt; sons, Richard II (Audrey) and John (Victoria); daughters, Doris Kasper (James), Debra Boscaljon (Charles) and Donna Park (David); sisters, Jean Davidson and Janice Williams; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with her grandson, Associate Pastor Kevin Ozolins of Montgomery E. Free Church, N.J., officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Church, 45 Hildebrandt Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 9, 2019
