|
|
Betty Negosh Sadowski, 92, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Guardian Elder Care, her home since April 2017.
A life resident of Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Negosh.
Besides her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald E., July 2012; and sister, Marie Harvey.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth "Betsy" Cheshinski; grandsons, Kyle and Ryan Cheshinski; son, Ronald Jr.; and sister, Rita Negosh.
Betty was loved by all who knew her.
Our devoted mom and grandmother will be missed by everyone she touched. Her smile warmed our hearts.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Guardian Elder Care for keeping mom comfortable in her final day with us.
As per Betty's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Services will be held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020