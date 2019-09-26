|
|
Betty Rose Aston Shotwell, 85, of Duryea, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Springbrook on April 4, 1934, and was the daughter of the late George Roy Aston Sr. and Irene Bell Shirnert Aston.
Betty was a member of the Brick United Methodist Church, Duryea. She attended Aston Mountain School and Moscow High School. For most of her life, she worked and retired after 35 years from the food industry, working for many local grocery stores and in the meat packing industry.
Betty was a talented musician; she excelled in guitar playing, piano and enjoyed playing the saxophone. She also enjoyed fitness, exercising at her club, Anytime Fitness and Curves. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Wall Sr., and her siblings, John, George, Roy, Mary, Beatrice, Jeannette, Lucy and June Aston.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Shotwell; her children, Robin and her husband, Dennis Pesotini, East Stroudsburg; Donna Mead and her companion, David Plewinski, Avoca; and Kenneth Shotwell Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Dupont; sister, Evelyn Litts, Springbrook; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with Chaplin Nathan King officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Interment will be held in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019