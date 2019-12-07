Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Betty T. Melvin


1933 - 2019
Betty T. Melvin Obituary
Betty T. Melvin, 85, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Duryea on Dec. 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Yager Herman.

Betty was a graduate of Duryea High School. She had worked in the local garment industry. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Betty enjoyed spending time in her garden and loved to read. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Herbie" Melvin; son, Eugene Melvin, Jr.; and sisters, Veronica Stofey, Susan Menchi, Marion Mattioli, Lucille Herman and Helen McDonald.

Surviving are her children, Robert Melvin and his wife, Deborah, Hanover Twp.; Patricia Healey and her husband, Andrew, Hughestown; and Elizabeth Tomko and her husband, Jeff, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan and Mark Healey; Gene and his wife, Abby Melvin; Brian Melvin and Rebecca Tomko; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Madison Healey and Ethan, Henry and Jack Melvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. To leave online condolences, visit Betty's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019
