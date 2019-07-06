Beverly A DeHaven, 78, formerly of Heather Highlands, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Timber Ridge Health Care Center.



Born in Plymouth, she was a daughter of the late William and Pearl Benscoter. She was a graduate of the former Harter High School, West Nanticoke, and had worked as an aide in home health service for many years.



She was a longtime member of the Plains United Methodist Church, Plains Twp.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Layton and sisters, Shirley Hontz and Marjorie Benscoter.



She is survived by a sister, Mary Shramm; several nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Brenda Van Why; stepson, Mark Van Why; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. Sunday until the time of service at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 6, 2019