Beverly A. Handley, 79, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Connelly Manganella. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1957. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the former Leader East, of Kingston, for 15 years.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Frank Handley; brothers, Michael and Thomas Manganella; and sister, Catherine Schooley.



Surviving are children, Carole Cimakasky Peck and her husband, Brian, Dallas; Frank Cimakasky and his wife, Jill, Florida; grandchildren, Kiley Elizabeth Ringer and her husband, David; Nicolas and Nadia Cimakasky; sisters, Dolores Lynch and her husband, Robert, Ohio; Jeanie Decker and her husband, Jerry, California; and Wini Findon, Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Ridge and Riverstreet Manor for their compassion and exceptional care during Beverly's stay, as well as all of the love and support shown by friends and family.



Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday in Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Interment will be in the Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Northeastern Regional Office, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



