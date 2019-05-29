Beverly Ann Severnak, 77, of West Wyoming, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Kingston on Jan. 14, 1942, Beverly was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Verbyla Matza. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1959.



After graduating, Bev was employed by Star Garment where she met her husband and love of her life, Jack Severnak, to whom she was married for 59 years. She was also employed by E & S Floral, Pittston, and as a driver for special needs children by a local school transportation company. More recently, she was a devoted caregiver for the elderly. Bev had a kind and compassionate nature; she truly enjoyed helping others, as evidenced by her many lifelong friends.



Bev volunteered as a coach at Wyoming/West Wyoming Little League while her daughters played softball. She once coached the team to the state finals in Shippensburg. She was a cheerleader coach for Wyoming/West Wyoming mini football program and volunteered as a Brownie/Girl Scout leader. Whatever her children were involved in, Bev was there helping out. She loved entertaining; her home was the place to be for family and friends. Her greatest joy centered around her five grandchildren. Always attending any sporting events, recitals, school and church ceremonies. They were the light of her life.



She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, until it's consolidation with St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Charlie Scrobola, the staff and nurses of Medical Oncology Associates, especially Dr. Bruce Saidman, and to the nurses and staff of Hematology and Oncology of Lehigh Valley especially, Dr. Maged Khalil, for their superior care and kindness.



They would also like to thank Mary Erwine and the Erwine Home Health Services, nurses and staff, especially, Joyce Prebola, for their wonderful care and compassion.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Severnak-Locascio; and her brother, John Matza.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, Jack; daughters, Susan DePasquale and her husband, Joe, Plains Twp.; Sandra Kollar and her husband, Randall, Mountain Top; Sharlene Koleno and her husband, Brian, Mechanicsburg; her son-in-law, Carmen Locascio; her grandchildren, John Locascio, Mia DePasquale, Mary Locascio, Josh Kollar and Ben Koleno; sister-in-law, Arlene Spak and husband, Gabe, Bear Creek; sister-in-law, Sylvia Severnak, Pittston; nieces and nephews.



A memorial Mass will be held at noon Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston.



Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



