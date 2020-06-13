|
Heaven gained an angel when our mother, Beverly Ann (Cote) Small, died at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 88.
Born in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Ruth Ryan Cote of Rochester, N.Y., where she also attended high school.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ronald Cote and Lynall Atherton-Ely and sister, Shirley Cresent.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Cote, Kenneth Antherton-Ely, Ann Marie Yefko, Maureen Wilcox, Lillian Healey, Shelia Cote, Barbara Stewart, Susan Gaier, Danny Atherton-Ely, Dale Atherton-Ely and Barbara Noll; sister, Carol Weeks, Florida; 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank all who took care of their mother and a special thanks to Residential Hospice for walking us through the family's darkest hour.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2020