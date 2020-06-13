Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann (Cote) Small

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann (Cote) Small Obituary
Heaven gained an angel when our mother, Beverly Ann (Cote) Small, died at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 88.

Born in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Ruth Ryan Cote of Rochester, N.Y., where she also attended high school.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ronald Cote and Lynall Atherton-Ely and sister, Shirley Cresent.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Cote, Kenneth Antherton-Ely, Ann Marie Yefko, Maureen Wilcox, Lillian Healey, Shelia Cote, Barbara Stewart, Susan Gaier, Danny Atherton-Ely, Dale Atherton-Ely and Barbara Noll; sister, Carol Weeks, Florida; 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank all who took care of their mother and a special thanks to Residential Hospice for walking us through the family's darkest hour.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -