Beverly Coyne Andrews, 84, of East End, Wilkes-Barre, passed away on July 24, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 18, 1934, Beverly was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Coyne and attended Courtright and Coughlin schools. She was a member of Holy Saviour Church, East End, Wilkes-Barre. Beverly was a phenomenal cook and baker and loved music, dancing and Elvis Presley.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Zura Andrews, and sisters, Jacqueline Coyne Thomas and Marilyn Smith.
She is survived by daughter, Cynthia Spencer and husband, Keven Hanover Twp.; son, Joseph Andrews Sr. and wife, Wanda, of Forty Fort; grandchildren, Keven Spencer Jr., Cynthia Bloch and Joseph Andrews Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Joseph Andrews; brothers, Joseph Coyne and Girard Coyne; and sister, Lorraine Clough; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be planned for a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 10, 2019