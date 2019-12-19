|
Beverly Eunice Smith, 76, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in hospice care at Geisinger South.
She was born in Kingston and was the daughter of the late Grace Burrier Reseigh and Frank J. Rzonca Sr.
Beverly most recently worked at Misericordia University, where she was a checkout clerk and enjoyed every student she met. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her second greatest joy was Buttercup, her faithful canine companion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Leroy Smith; her first husband, William Schmidle; and brothers, C. Ray (Wrangler) Reseigh, Chris Rzonca and Godfrey Rzonca.
Beverly is survived by daughters, Beverly Corrina and her spouse, Roy Andrews; and Bethanne DeAngelo and her spouse, William; son, William D. Smith and his spouse, Cheryl; siblings, Frank Rzonca, Jr., Tanya Ringer and Natalie McGroarty; grandchildren, Michael and Jason Smith; William, Dominique and Dante DeAngelo; and Brianna and James Smith; and great-grandchildren, Kory, Kaylee, Aaliyah, Daymin and Caden Smith.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to our local SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in honor of Beverly Eunice Smith.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 19, 2019