Beverly J. Bulford, 79, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in West Wyoming, she was a daughter of the late Burton and Viola Brown. She was a 1956 graduate of West Wyoming High School and earned a degree from Wilkes-Barre Business School. She had retired from Pride Mobility Products in 2005.
She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas; and brothers and sisters.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, David; and children, Jr. Schooley; Bonnie Radzewicz and husband, Thomas; Karen Smith and husband, William; Scott Schooley; and David "Bud" Jr.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in Idetown Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2019