Beverly J. Bulford

  • "I;m deeply sorry for your loss. I have so many wonderful..."
    - Lisa McCabe
  • "I am so sorry for your loss"
    - Judy Kopcho
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
18702
(570)-826-0600
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Obituary
Beverly J. Bulford, 79, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Wyoming, she was a daughter of the late Burton and Viola Brown. She was a 1956 graduate of West Wyoming High School and earned a degree from Wilkes-Barre Business School. She had retired from Pride Mobility Products in 2005.

She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas; and brothers and sisters.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, David; and children, Jr. Schooley; Bonnie Radzewicz and husband, Thomas; Karen Smith and husband, William; Scott Schooley; and David "Bud" Jr.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in Idetown Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2019
