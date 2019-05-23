Beverly J. Minnick, 89, of Hanover Twp., entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare Center, Nanticoke.



Born in Hanover Twp., she was a daughter of the late Sharps and Irene Edwards Harrison.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, James Minnick; and her brothers, Charles and Kenneth Harrison.



Beverly is survived by her children, Cindy Melan, James Minnick and Susan Socci and her husband, Vince; her 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.



McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.

