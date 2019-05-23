Beverly J. Minnick, 89, of Hanover Twp., entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare Center, Nanticoke.
Born in Hanover Twp., she was a daughter of the late Sharps and Irene Edwards Harrison.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, James Minnick; and her brothers, Charles and Kenneth Harrison.
Beverly is survived by her children, Cindy Melan, James Minnick and Susan Socci and her husband, Vince; her 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2019