Beverly J. Vietz, 81, of Sheatown passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born November 4, 1938, Beverly was a daughter of the late Leroy (Pete) and Doris Evans Ottensman. She graduated with the class of 1956 from Newport Township High School. On September 2, 1961, she married the love of her life, Robert Vietz and resided in Newport Township the rest of her life.
In her early life she was employed by Penn Miller Insurance, Wilkes-Barre until it became time to raise her two sons. She later worked for over 20 years for Lewis Insurance Agency.
Beverly was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in West Nanticoke, serving as both secretary and treasurer, where most knew her as "the pastie lady". She was also a former member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 90 of Kingston and was Past Worthy Matron. She and Bob were avid NASCAR fans, always traveling to see the races. They loved vacationing at Ocean City, Maryland with the family. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Rachael.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years Robert W. Vietz; son, Robert Vietz Jr. and wife, Terry, their daughter (granddaughter) Rachael Vietz; and son, Richard (Ricky) Vietz, all of Nanticoke; a sister, Janice DeLuca and husband, Joseph of Sheatown; nephews, Vito DeLuca, Jeffrey DeLuca and wife, Christina and Joseph DeLuca Jr. and wife, Jennifer along with numerous great nieces and nephews, step-granddaughters and a step-great granddaughter.
Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private service and interment with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020