Beverly P. Robertson


1939 - 2020
Beverly P. Robertson Obituary

Beverly P. Robertson, 81, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Sweet Valley on April 17, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Earl Sr. and Estella Smith Kittle.

Beverly met and married her late husband, Richard, in 1957 and moved to the Crafton Area near Pittsburgh. She later adopted her late daughter, Lynn.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly is preceded in death by brothers, Earl Jr. and Ronnie Kittle; sisters, Faith Stoffel; Jeannie Kittle; and Lois O'Keefe.

She is survived by sister, Joan Cornell; brothers, Theodore, James and Harry Kittle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


