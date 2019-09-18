Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Bill Isaacs Obituary
Bill Isaacs of Kingston and Florida died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Jacob and Marion Schiowitz Isaacs. Bill was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and earned his bachelor's degree from Wilkes College.

A small business owner, Bill was the owner and operator of several businesses throughout his career. A life member of Temple Israel, Bill was a 30 year Kiwanian and served on the Luzerne County Zoning Board for many years. A world class bridge competitor, Bill loved playing tennis, skiing, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emily Emmert; daughter, Susan Shapiro, Penn Valley; sons, Charles Isaacs and his wife, Gabrielle, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Robert Isaacs and his wife, Jenna; grandchildren, Ben, Ron, Kelsey, Mollie, Magnolia and Theodore; siblings, David and his wife, Juanita, Burnsville, N.C.; and Norman and his wife, Cristina, Palm Springs, Calif.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Temple Israel.

Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019
