Billy "Stime" Simonson

Billy "Stime" Simonson Obituary
Billy "Stime" Simonson, 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Residential Hospice in Wilkes-Barre, following a long battle with cancer.

Billy was born to parents Thomas and Eleanor Loughney Simonson and grew up in West Pittston.

He graduated from Wyoming Area School District, where he excelled at football, baseball and basketball, lettering in all three sports. He went on to play football for the Scranton Eagles in 1971, the year they took the championship.

Billy loved all things sports and opened Simonson's sporting goods in the '70s. He later went on to help manage Front Row Sports, a chain of sporting goods stores owned by his brothers in Las Vegas. Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 25 years, Carolyn; ex-wife, Maureen; daughter, Kelly Gazey; son-in-law, Jeff; five-year-old granddaughter, Gianna; brothers, Tommy and wife, Mary Lou, Las Vegas; Bobby, Connecticut; Jimmy and wife, Kelly, Las Vegas; niece, Tara; and nephews, Tommy, Christopher, Spencer and Noah.

At Billy's request, private arrangements are being made by the family through Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
