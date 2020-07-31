Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Bina M. Holdredge

Bina M. Holdredge Obituary

Bina M. Holdredge, 83, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2020, at Residential Health Care Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Frances Rinard Dendler and was a graduate of Noxen High School and College Misericordia, magna cum laude, with a BS in education and also as an RN from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing.

Bina was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas. She was also a member and Worthy Matron of Chapter 396, Order of the Eastern Star, Dallas, Irem Ladies Auxiliary. Bina was on the board of directors of Rainbow Girls.

Bina was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Holdredge, in 2012; and a sister, Harriet Buttermore.

Surviving are her daughters, Jacqueline Palmer-Holdredge and her husband, Douglas; son, Scott Holdredge and his wife, Maureen; grandchildren, Hailea Palmer, Julie Holdredge, Kimberly Holdredge and Morgan Palmer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday.

Donations may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, c/o 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

COVID-19 precautions will be required: mask and social distancing.

Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


