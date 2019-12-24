|
Blair Keeney Hawkins, 26, of Tunkhannock, was taken from life much too early Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from her fight with heroin.
She was born June 5, 1993, to Dale and Angela Hawkins. Her bright and bubbly personality made many smile and laugh. Following high school, Blair strived for independence and was so proud of her hard work when she graduated from Jolie Academy. Blair was a talented esthetician and it brought her great joy to bring out the beauty in others. Heroin took her laughter, her love for others, and her love of life until it finally took her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Angela Hawkins.
Blair was surrounded by many people who loved her and have reached out and helped her over the years of her struggles and will be sadly missed by her father, Dale Hawkins, adoptive family, Shane and Jennifer Dubish, who raised her; siblings, Vanessa, Nathan, Charity and Katie, Ryan Lorenski, Angela Laws and husband William; nephews, William Jr., Isaiah, Elijah; niece, Amariah; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements for a memorial service will be held in Vernon Baptist Church, and will be announced at a later date from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help defray the funeral costs may be made in Blair's name to Vernon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 90, Dallas, PA. 18612, Pastor Glen Spencer.
Isaiah 55:6 - Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019