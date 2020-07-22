Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bo McPeek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bo William McPeek


1997 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bo William McPeek Obituary

Bo William McPeek of Wilkes-Barre passed away Wednesday, July 15. 2020, due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident.

Born Aug. 18, 1997, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of William David McPeek and Tamara Williams, both of Wilkes-Barre.

Bo was a 2015 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was employed as a cashier and stock person at Turkey Hill, Walmart and Price Chopper.

Bo enjoyed playing video games and observing 4:20 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Gayle Biggs McPeek; maternal grandparents, William and Lynda Bates Williams; and aunt, Erin McPeek.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his fiancée, Stephany Fondeur, Wilkes-Barre; stepmother, Gemma Harris, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Curtis Keblish, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Samantha Smith, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews; uncles, Joseph McPeek and his wife, Marie, Wilkes-Barre; and John McPeek and his wife, Carmen, Holladay, Utah.

Family and friends are invited for memorial services from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -