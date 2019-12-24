|
Bolick F. Yustat Jr., 81, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre, where he had been staying.
Born Nov. 22, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Bolick F. and Anna (Kotoski) Yustat Sr.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a welder at the former Berwick Forge and Fabricating, from which he retired.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Angeline Wargo, who died March 4, 2014; and by several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are four daughters, Maria Dobish and her husband, Joseph, Wilkes-Barre; Denise Juett and her husband, Lee, Shickshinny; Ann Marie Demalignon and her husband, Richard, Lakeland, Fla.; and Andrea Tutorow and her husband, Kevin, Red Rock; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Lutz, New Jersey.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at The Gardens of Wyoming Valley for the wonderful care they provided to Bolick.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019