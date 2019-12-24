Home

Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
116 Hughes St.
Swoyersville, PA
Bonnie D. Stiles


1948 - 2019
Bonnie D. Stiles Obituary
Bonnie D. Stiles, 71, a resident of Springfield, Va., passed peacefully into eternal life late Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.

Her loving husband is William B. Stiles Sr. William and Bonnie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 18, 2019.

Born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Tower City, Bonnie was one of three daughters born to the late Theodore L. Shorts and Dolores L. (Zukosky) Shorts.

Bonnie was a graduate of the former Luzerne High School, Class of 1965. She enjoyed being majorette for the marching band.

Prior to her retirement, Bonnie was employed for 13 years as the resident manager of 652 Brinkley House Apartments, Temple Hills, Md. She was also employed for 15 years a pre-school teacher at The Fairfax Academy of Early Learning, Arlington, Virginia, where she truly loved preparing her pre-school students for kindergarten.

A faithful Catholic, Bonnie was a member of Saint Raymond's Church, Springfield, Va., and was a past member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville, where as a young girl she was active in the church's Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, serving as its past president. Additionally, in her younger years, Bonnie was active in the Girl Scouts and served as a Girl Scout leader.

Bonnie had many enjoyments in life especially doing arts and crafts with her sister Sandra, cooking for her family, shopping, working crossword puzzles, and going to Ocean City, Md. She also had a great love for dogs and she enjoyed spoiling her beloved Bassett Hound, Buster.

Family was truly the center of Bonnie's life and she cherished every moment she shared with her loved ones. She was a loving, compassionate, and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and sister who made life all the more beautiful. She was never a selfish person, she always put others before herself. She loved spending the holidays with her family and although she departed during this most joyous season of Christmas, there is comfort in knowing that she now rejoices in Christ's birth with her loved ones in heaven.

Bonnie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville.

In addition to her parents, Theodore Shorts and Dolores Shorts, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra L. Shorts, who passed away April 4, 2017.

In addition to her husband, William, Bonnie is survived by her three children, William B. Stiles Jr. and his wife, Maureen, Ocean City, Md.; Bradley W. Stiles and his wife, Stephanie, Weirton, W. Va., and Bronwyn D. Demers and her husband, Derick, Woodbridge, Va.; her five grandchildren, Marcus Stiles, Alexander Stiles, Annabelle Stiles, Odhrán Demers, and Breanne Stiles; her sister, Brenda N. Shorts Bea and her husband, Samuel Bea Sr., Springfield, Va.; as well as her many cousins and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Family and friends are invited to Bonnie's viewing which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019
