Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Bonnie Kay Masters Obituary
Bonnie Kay Masters, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Gray DeRemer. She was a 1972 graduate of Hanover Area High School. She received an associate's degree in medical coding from Luzerne County Community College.

Prior to her retirement, Bonnie was employed for many years by the Social Security Administration in Wilkes-Barre.

Bonnie was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ray and Barry DeRemer.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Harry Masters and by her sons, John Frame Jr. and his wife, Lynn, Hanover Twp.; and Bradley Frame Sr. and his wife, Brittany, Hanover Twp.; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Donna Belawicz, Hanover Township and Faye Gray and her husband, Ken, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Bonnie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020
